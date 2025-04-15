79°
Murder suspect back in jail after DA's office asks for bond revocation
BATON ROUGE — A teenage murder suspect was sent back to jail Tuesday and will remain there until a hearing next week on the District Attorney's request to revoke his bond.
The DA's office says 18-year-old Jerimiah Howze repeatedly violated house arrest restrictions since being released on Jan. 6 after posting a $150,000 bond.
Howze is accused of killing 18-year-old Kyle Earthly Jr. two days before Christmas.
The DA's office says that, in addition to house arrest violations, Howze has also not kept his ankle monitor appropriately charged. According to the motion, a criminal tracking service did not notify the DA's office when these violations occured.
