Multiple people injured after head-on crash involving an ambulance along Hwy 61
BATON ROUGE - State Police and emergency crews assisted with a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance along Highway 61 late Friday night. Officials say multiple people sustained injuries.
According to authorities, a vehicle driving down Highway 61 near Germany Street hit an ambulance head-on. The ambulance was transporting one patient in critical condition.
Two paramedics inside the ambulance sustained injuries, along with two other people inside the second vehicle. People at a nearby fast food restaurant helped assist those involved with the accident.
This investigation is ongoing.
