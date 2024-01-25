MOVEBR holds open house showcasing future changes to Florida corridor

BATON ROUGE - Florida Boulevard through the capital area could certainly use an upgrade, and EBR City-Parish officials are working with DOTD to make that happen.

The Florida Corridor Enhancement Project through MOVEBR will provide improvements to pedestrian and bicycle safety, lighting, drainage and more. Overall, the goal is to improve existing infrastructure to facilitate the anticipated economic growth that the Amazon fulfillment center will bring into the area.

East Baton Rouge Drainage and Transportation Director Fred Raiford says the improvements will allow more people to patronize businesses along the corridor.

"Existing businesses are looking at expanding because of the opportunity to do this particular project in which they see is providing more access for people to get to and from their businesses," Raiford said.

The project is in the public input phase. The estimated letting date is in 2025.