Motorcyclist killed in St. John the Baptist Parish crash

GARYVILLE - A 32-year-old man died in a crash on LA-44 Monday night.

State police were called to the scene of LA-44 where it meets LA-54 shortly after 8 p.m.. Troopers found that a tractor trailer failed to yield to the oncoming motorcyclist, 32-year-old Frankie Credidio of Paulina. Credidio hit the trailer and died from his injuries on scene.

Credidio was reportedly not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, and troopers stressed the importance of doing so. It is also important to double-check for motorcyclists at intersections, especially at night.