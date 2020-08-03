Motorcycle dealership looking for new hires during virus pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Even though companies are putting out "now hiring" signs the unemployment rate in Louisiana is still high.

"We've seen an increase in business, and we definitely need more employees," Darrin Bayman said.

Bayman is the Regional General Manager of the Harley Davidson Motorcycle dealerships in Baton Rouge. He says it's been difficult trying to hire good workers during the pandemic.





"Normally when we run an ad for employment, we would get stacks and stacks of applications because it is such a fun job and such a fun place to work, because everyone loves Harley Davidson," Bayman said.

Bayman says now they are receiving less than half of the applicants they normally get when they have open positions.

Bayman says one reason for this is due to folks getting a $600 COVID-19 bonus on top of their usual unemployment benefits.

Even though many companies have been hit hard during the pandemic, Bayman says the motorcycle business has not.

"Riding is one of the things you can do during the pandemic, it's a socially distant activity," Bayman said.

Even though the $600 a week unemployment bonus has expired, congress could take action to restore that money, once they come back from recess.