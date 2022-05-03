74°
Mother, step-father indicted in shooting death of child

1 hour 56 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, May 03 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A mother and step-father were indicted by a grand jury for negligent homicide Tuesday after a 6-year-old boy died from being shot in the head during March. 

According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Department, Rebekah Hunt and Cameron Crump were in the car with their 6-year-old son March 5. 

Crump told deputies that there was a gun in the driver's side door pocket. Crump said when he adjusted his seat, the gun went off, killing the child. 

Deputies said the adults immediately drove the child to a hospital, where he later died. 

