Mother says men shot her car after road rage incident on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged road rage incident that ended in gunfire off Siegen Lane Sunday night.

Ashley Mitchell said she was driving on Siegen when a black Acura with tinted windows was tailgating her. She said she pulled over so they could pass. When they didn't, she said she exited off by North Mall Drive, where the car got next to her and opened fire.

Mitchell showed us the bullet hole in her door handle. She filmed videos as East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's detectives removed the door panel of her car and retrieved the bullet that was still lodged in her door.

"It sounded like a rock hit my car, and when I got out to see what it was...it was a bullet hole in my car," Mitchell said. "I was just in total shock."

Mitchell said she was on her way to the store when this happened, and it rattled her.

"I had my kids in the car," Mitchell said. "I pulled over to see if there as a bullet hole. In fact there was a bullet hole in the handle of my car."

Mitchell said she did not know the men that did it, but both of them were wearing military fatigues.

"I want you found, prosecuted and to understand that you could have taken my life, my kids' life and it's wrong on so many levels," Mitchell said. "I want you brought to justice. This is something I'll never forget for the rest of my life."