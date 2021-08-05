88°
Mother died of heart disease days before 2-year-old was found dehydrated in apartment

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a woman died of a heart condition at her Baton Rouge apartment last month, leaving her 2-year-old son to survive on his own for days. 

The boy was rescued July 30 after a maintenance worker spotted him naked on the balcony of his mother's apartment on North Boulevard. Inside the apartment, police found the 37-year-old woman dead and her son in need of medical attention.

At the time, investigators released few details related to the woman's death but said it appeared she had died days earlier of natural causes. On Thursday, the East Baton Rouge coroner confirmed the woman died from a cardiovascular disease. 

Witnesses said the boy appeared to be malnourished, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials contacted the child's father, and the city-parish sent a representative to ensure the toddler was looked after.

