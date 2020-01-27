47°
Morning prayer chain held for 8-year-old stricken with brain tumor

1 year 10 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, March 07 2018 Mar 7, 2018 March 07, 2018 2:20 PM March 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Family and friends of an 8-year-old gymnastics enthusiast are asking the faithful to participate in a prayer chain early Wednesday morning.

Many started praying the Rosary for Gracie Zaunbrecher at 7:30 a.m. this morning. Gracie has an inoperable brain tumor.

Her parents realized the illness when Gracie was having trouble keeping her balance on a gymnastics beam.

Gracie has become an important part of the LSU Gymnastics squad. Click HERE to read and watch a recent WBRZ report on Gracie and the team.

LSU squad members tweeted late Tuesday, they would gather to join the prayer chain at the sports complex Wednesday morning.  The students asked others to join them.

