Morganza Spillway may open due to high water

BATON ROUGE - Officials have confirmed the Morganza Spillway may be opened for the third time in its history as early as June 2 due to high water on the Mississippi River.

Right now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is worried about high water threatening to overtop the structure based on the rainfall outlook for the rest of the month.

The spillway opens when the river reaches a flowing speed of 1.5 million cubic feet per second. That is not the case right now. A Corps official described it to potentially be a slow opening of no more than a foot of water for a few days at a time to give livestock and camp owners ample time to prepare.

Officials have also confirmed a barge will be sunk in Bayou Chene to prevent back water flooding into parts of south Louisiana.

This is a developing story.