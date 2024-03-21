64°
Morgan City woman killed in single vehicle crash on LA-70
MORGAN CITY — A Morgan City woman died in a single vehicle accident after she crashed into a tree while she was driving north on LA-70.
Bridget Skinner, 52, was driving her 2018 Dodge Challenger on Wednesday around 10 a.m. when the vehicle began to accelerate, left the roadway and struck a tree before stopping when it was partially overturned. Skinner, the only person in the car, was pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office after she was removed from the wreckage.
The Morgan City Police Department and Louisiana State Police are still investigating what caused the crash.
