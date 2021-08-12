More than 45% of Louisianans have now gotten a vaccine as hospitalizations surpass 2,900

BATON ROUGE - More than 45 percent of Louisiana's population has gotten at least the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

As of Thursday, Louisiana has initiated 2,125,483 total vaccine series, about 45.72 percent of the state's population. Just over 38 percent of the state is fully vaccinated, meaning they've completed the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccine series or gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

More than 86,000 people have gotten a COVID shot for the first time since Aug. 5, one week ago. Though the vaccine was made widely available months ago, the state has seen a surge in people getting the shot for the first time over the past month as hospitals became overcrowded with COVID patients.

On Thursday, the number of patients being treated in hospitals was up to 2,901, the most Louisiana has seen at any point in the pandemic. Among those patients, 386 were on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health says 91 percent of all people currently hospitalized with the virus were not fully vaccinated.

The state also reported another 5,268 cases, with a positivity rate of about 12.07 percent on new tests. Another 54 people died of the virus since Wednesday.