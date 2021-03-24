Latest Weather Blog
Everyone in La. 16 and older can get a COVID vaccine starting Monday
BATON ROUGE – Every adult and older teenagers in Louisiana will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine Monday (March 29).
Widespread availability is perhaps the most significant development in the COVID pandemic in Louisiana since the state shut down a few days more than a year ago. Most Louisianans were already eligible for a vaccine after the state expanded access to essential jobs that most Louisianans hold – positions from restaurant workers, bartenders to people in construction, manufacturing and collegiate staff.
Vaccines for everyone 16 and older will be available starting Monday, March 29. Area pharmacies told WBRZ Wednesday (March 24), they were already making plans for wider availability. Stream WBRZ newscasts here all day to watch late-breaking, new information.
Click HERE for a list of vaccine locations and to schedule an appointment.
By the end of April, more than 1 million people in Louisiana will have fully completed their vaccines. It takes 14 days after the second dose of the two-shot regimen or 14 days from the single-dose vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated.
The United States' COVID outlook is improving, federal health experts projected Wednesday, as more Americans qualify for and have been vaccinated for coronavirus. Click HERE to read more.
Once a vaccine course is started, patients receive a COVID vaccine card; Click HERE to see more about what to do with the card.
