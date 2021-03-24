Everyone in La. 16 and older can get a COVID vaccine starting Monday

BATON ROUGE – Every adult and older teenagers in Louisiana will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine Monday (March 29).

Widespread availability is perhaps the most significant development in the COVID pandemic in Louisiana since the state shut down a few days more than a year ago. Most Louisianans were already eligible for a vaccine after the state expanded access to essential jobs that most Louisianans hold – positions from restaurant workers, bartenders to people in construction, manufacturing and collegiate staff.

Vaccines for everyone 16 and older will be available starting Monday, March 29. Area pharmacies told WBRZ Wednesday (March 24), they were already making plans for wider availability. Stream WBRZ newscasts here all day to watch late-breaking, new information.

By the end of April, more than 1 million people in Louisiana will have fully completed their vaccines. It takes 14 days after the second dose of the two-shot regimen or 14 days from the single-dose vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated.

