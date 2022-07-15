More than 2,000 fentanyl pills seized in massive Livingston Parish drug bust

HOLDEN - Deputies found tens of thousands of dollars in illegal narcotics inside an alleged drug dealer's home in Holden, including over 2,000 pressed fentanyl pills.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they were informed of a Holden resident selling drugs out of his home in the 35,000 stretch of Hwy 1036.

In a search of the home Tuesday, deputies found over $37,000 USD in cash, thousands of pressed fentanyl pills, marijuana, THC wax, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, diazepam, buprenorphine, fentanyl patches and drug paraphernalia.

The estimated total value is over $73,000, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies reminded the public of the dangers of illegal narcotics in a social media post Friday, saying, "When fentanyl is pressed into pills, the amount of fentanyl can vary from pill to pill. The amount in a single pill can be deadly for some."

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on the case should contact the Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies at (225) 686-2241.