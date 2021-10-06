More jobs available than people unemployed in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Help is not just wanted—it's needed at many businesses in the capital area.

“I speak to a lot of other friends that are struggling just to see that amount of jobs out there. Everywhere you pass it’s help wanted," said Jesmine Lombrage, owner of the Bullfish Bar and Kitchen.

Lombrage is doing more than just her job, she's filling in for those who are not there. As a result, it's taking a toll on her business.

“It’s hard to find bartenders, it's hard to find servers, it’s hard to find kitchen help, hosts, it's just hard all around. Dishwashers, any position it’s just so hard to find help," Lombrage said.

As of last week, BRAC reports 31,000 jobs were available statewide, with 5,000 of those in Baton Rouge. In September, the unemployment rate fell from 5.8% to 5.0%. Currently, 20,700 residents are collecting unemployment.

“First, we thought it was unemployment benefits, but now that I believe it’s over, I’m not even sure," Lombrage said.

The owner of the Bullfish is doing everything she can to get workers in the door, including offering 401k and extra benefits, but to no avail. Her next effort will be to host a job fair.

But until she can get her restaurant fully staffed, Lombrage will be doing the best she can with what she has.