More arrests after Ascension girl's murder: Teens accused of helping victim's boyfriend evade arrest

GONZALES - Three more teens are facing charges linked to the death of a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly shot and killed by a jealous boyfriend a week ago.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the three suspects are accused of helping 16-year-old Jaquin Stephens avoid arrest after he shot his girlfriend, Gracie Limas. Stephens fled the parish and was located Tuesday at a home in Livingston Parish.

The department identified one of the additional suspects Friday as Leland Hickman Jr., 18, of St. Amant. Additionally, two teenage boys ages 15 and 17 — from St. Amant and Denham Springs respectively — were also arrested.

All three were booked as accessories after the fact to second-degree murder, though the department says those charges could be upgraded.

On Thursday, prosecutors announced that Stephens was formally charged with first-degree murder and will stand trial as an adult. The sheriff's office says Stephens was transferred from a juvenile detention facility and is now being housed in the Ascension Parish jail.