71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Monthly food distribution event rescheduled due to recent severe weather

2 hours 37 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, April 22 2024 Apr 22, 2024 April 22, 2024 4:04 PM April 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Ascension Parish's monthly food distribution event has been moved and rescheduled. 

The parish government says that due to unforeseen circumstances caused by recent severe weather, the distribution event will now take place Tuesday at Lamar Dixon starting at 8 a.m.

Trending News

Residents who typically receive monthly food distributions from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank should attend to collect essential supplies. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days