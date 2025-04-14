Monday's Health Report: Spring is the perfect time to switch to a diet with health benefits

BATON ROUGE — Spring is often seen as a time for growth and renewal. With the season in full swing, it is the perfect time to try some healthy eating.

"You don't have to make it this really complicated thing – even just making a couple small changes in your diet can end up having overall really good health benefits,” dietician Beth Czerwony said.

Rather than taking things away, you may try seeing if you can modify any of your go-to meals.

For example, swapping out white pasta for whole wheat or using lettuce wraps instead of tortillas.

Any extreme changes will be hard to stick to long-term.

Each meal should have a protein source with and you should have a goal to fill up half of your plate with a variety of fruits and veggies. There are grocery options to help you save time.

“Finding like the precut up, the fruits, the vegetables – because a lot of times, I find that people say, I'll eat these things, but I just don't have the time to cut them up or, you know, if they're already prepared for me, I'll eat them. So, you know, spend a little bit of extra money and get the precut, pre-portioned out salads or vegetable trays or, you know, fruit, that's going to help a lot of times, too,” Czerwony said.

Experts say moderation is key when it comes to treats like ice cream. The goal is to eat well-balanced meals the majority of the time.