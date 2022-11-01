57°
Latest Weather Blog
Monday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in
-
Baton Rouge man on hike now missing for 5 days, search continues...
-
Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of sex offenders on Halloween
-
Chemical smell shuts down Denham Springs post office on Halloween
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent