Monday PM Forecast: sunshine here for the last call on Mardi Gras

In the wake of a gusty storm system that left behind quite a bit of hail, much cooler and quieter weather will prevail. You will want a jacket for the next couple of mornings.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any leftover clouds north of the interstates will continue to break away to the east overnight. As northwest winds ease to 5mph, low temperatures will squirm into the low 40s and even upper 30s in the coldest spots north of Baton Rouge. Mardi Gras will be clear and crisp. Beneath sunny skies, high temperatures will top out in the mid 60s with light, north winds. You will likely want to dress in layers as sun in the afternoon will overcome the need for the warm coat used during the morning. Of course, sunglasses will help as you're looking up to the floats to catch those final throws. Lastly, don't underestimate the winter sun; even though a burn takes longer, it can still happen when you are outside for long periods of time.

Up Next: After the chilliest morning of the week in the upper 30s, a subtle warming trend will evolve. Aside from a few high clouds, more sun on Wednesday will result in high temperatures pressing on the upper 60s. On Thursday high temperatures will reach for the low 70s. Clouds will be more noticeable, thickening ahead of the next rainmaker. A storm system moving across the Gulf of Mexico will spread some showers or steady, light rain across the area late Friday into early Saturday. Given the expected track of this system, it does not currently pose a threat for heavy rain or severe weather.

