Monday PM Forecast: dry early week as warming trend begins

A warming trend is expected through the week. Eventually, enough moisture will combine with those temperatures for some showers to pop.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Look for mainly clear skies overnight. With generally calm winds, lows will bottom out in the mid 50s. A few high clouds will mix into skies on Tuesday. There will be enough sunshine early for temperatures to warm into the low 80s. Light, north winds will keep humidity low.

Up Next: Both Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 80s. Moisture will slowly increase throughout the atmosphere and by the end of the week, there will be enough to support showers and thunderstorms. Especially after highs reach the upper 80s, some isolated convection will bubble up during the afternoon hours. Upper level disturbances pushing through the region could aid in development at times. The same forecast idea will hold through Sunday. Any one spot that stays dry, could scare up the first 90 degree high of the year.

--Josh

