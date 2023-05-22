Monday PM Forecast: another weak front to slide through

A few weak fronts will pass through this week bringing minimal rain chances and reinforcements of drier air. The humidity will stay in check through Memorial Day Weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with low temperatures in the mid 60s. On Tuesday, a few clouds will develop as a weak front approaches from the northeast. After high temperatures in the upper 80s, this front could activate a spotty shower or thunderstorm, but most places will miss rain.

Up Next: On the other side of the weak front, drier air will spill into the region for the remainder of the week. Since drier air warms and cools more efficiently than humid air, expect a higher range in high and low temperatures. Beneath mostly clear skies, mornings will be in the mid 60s and afternoons will get into the upper 80s and low 90s. Yet another reinforcing shot of dry air will come with north winds following a weak front on Saturday. This one could also deliver isolated showers and thunderstorms, but at this time there is no threat for a washout on outdoor activities.

