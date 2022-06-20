Monday AM Forecast: The heat is not going anywhere

No heat advisory today, but a few likely later this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: There is no heat advisory today. Slightly lower humidity gave us a cooler starting point today with temperatures near 70 degrees. This afternoon, temperatures will still climb well into the 90s, but the heat index won’t be much higher than 102°. A stray shower will be possible today and tomorrow, but only the lucky few will get the cool down. There will likely be a few more heat advisories before the week is up. Hot and dry conditions are not going anywhere.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Expect a string of heat advisories or warnings later this week. Afternoon temperatures will be at least 98°. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures could briefly go up to 100°. This is more likely on Friday and over the weekend. That is just the air temperature! After factoring in the humidity, it will feel between 108-113° in the afternoon. Rain will be tough to come by. A stray shower will be possible almost every afternoon, but most locations will be completely dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No developments for the next 5 days.