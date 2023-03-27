Monday AM Forecast: Scattered showers today and tomorrow, stay weather aware

Showers will be in and out until Tuesday afternoon.

Today & Tonight: Sunday’s front continues to linger over south Louisiana and it will continue to promote showers all day today. You may run into some light rain on your way to work. There will be scattered showers again this evening around sunset. Any storms that bubble up today may be capable of producing small hail. Stay weather aware. Grab an umbrella just in case you need one, but not all areas will see rain today. Between the showers, temperatures will be in the low 80s with high humidity.

Up Next: The rest of the showers and storms will work through south Louisiana on Tuesday morning. Showers are expected to be widespread before 9 am. Expect the morning commute to be moving shower than normal. By noon on Tuesday, we will be drying out and drier air will move in behind the rain. Temperatures on Tuesday will be capped in the low 70s. Wednesday morning will start with temperatures in the low 50s. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s. Thursday is trending a little warmer with highs closer to 80°. Starting Friday, the humidity will be climbing and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers will be possible in the late evening. Scattered showers will then move in early Saturday. The entire day will not be a washout, but it will be humid. Warm temperatures in the 80s last into Sunday too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Tuesday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.