LSU Beach Volleyball falls to UCLA in Final Four

Photo: LSU Beach Volleyball

GULF SHORES, AL - The LSU Beach Volleyball team fell short in the Final Four on Saturday, losing to UCLA 1-3.

The Tigers rolled through the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, beating TCU in the first round Friday and No. 3 Stanford in the quarterfinals Saturday. Two hours after the win, LSU tipped off with UCLA.

Parker Bracken and Reilly Allred were the only pair to win their match. They won the first set 23-21 and the second set 21-18.

However, the players on the other four courts for LSU were not so lucky which ultimately led to UCLA getting the victory.

The Tigers did make history. They had the longest run by an No. 11 seed in NCAA Beach Tournament history.

UCLA will go on to play the University of Southern California in the championship game.