Latest Weather Blog
LSU Beach Volleyball falls to UCLA in Final Four
GULF SHORES, AL - The LSU Beach Volleyball team fell short in the Final Four on Saturday, losing to UCLA 1-3.
The Tigers rolled through the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, beating TCU in the first round Friday and No. 3 Stanford in the quarterfinals Saturday. Two hours after the win, LSU tipped off with UCLA.
Parker Bracken and Reilly Allred were the only pair to win their match. They won the first set 23-21 and the second set 21-18.
However, the players on the other four courts for LSU were not so lucky which ultimately led to UCLA getting the victory.
The Tigers did make history. They had the longest run by an No. 11 seed in NCAA Beach Tournament history.
Trending News
UCLA will go on to play the University of Southern California in the championship game.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...