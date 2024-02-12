Monday AM Forecast: Rain exits, drier air and windy conditions left behind

Rain exits early on Monday, giving way to cooler and drier days ahead. Although windy for parades on Lundi Gras, the wind backs off just in time for Mardi Gras. There will be no weather-related issues for parades on Fat Tuesday.

Today & Tonight: Sunday night’s storms have since pushed east along with a cold front. Although we’re done with heavy rain, a lingering sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out though mid-morning. Otherwise, our Monday looks dry with a mixture of clouds and sun. Some of the clouds may be stubborn to break at times, especially in our northern parishes and counties. It will also be cooler. Morning temperatures hover in the upper-50s to near 60°, with falling temperatures during the afternoon.

It will also be breezy as winds swing out of the west behind the cold front. Sustained winds upwards of 25 mph are possible, with gusts pushing 30 mph. Although evening Mardi Gras parades won't have to dodge rain, the wind will be an inconvenience especially on floats. Winds back off on Monday night and skies will clear out. It’ll be quiet but chilly into Tuesday morning with a low near 40°.

Up Next: The weather remains uneventful through much of the week. Mardi Gras brings forth less wind, plenty of sunshine, highs in the mid-60s. While it may be chilly depending on roll time, we wont have any issues for local parades. We’ll gradually warm up thereafter, and increase clouds with each passing day. The overall pattern isn’t really supportive of rain until late this week. By Friday and Saturday, another disturbance opens the door for a round of showers across the region.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron