Monday AM Forecast: Rain and above average temperatures likely all week

The new workweek brings a shift in weather pattern. Starting today, temperatures, rain coverage, and cloud cover are on the rise. Keep raingear handy all week as multiple chances of rain are on the Storm Station 7-day forecast.

Today & Tonight: With mainly cloudy skies, morning temperatures around southern Louisiana are near 40° and will climb into the mid-60s later today. Overall, the day will be dry with most of the rainfall around the state staying to the northwest, but spotty showers can't be ruled out in the Capital Area. Showers could become more isolated in the evening hours of the day into Tuesday morning. Regardless of rainfall overnight, clouds stick around and temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s, about 30 degrees warmer than just 48 hours prior.

Up Next: Both morning lows and afternoon high temperatures for the remainder of the workweek remain well above average for this time of year. Beginning Tuesday afternoon, afternoons will see temperatures in the lower 70s with plenty of cloud cover all week. Rain coverage also is not sparse this week. Each day coverage increases slightly. On and off shower activity is expected on Tuesday with more widespread rain likely Wednesday and Thursday.

By midweek, we could see thunderstorm activity thanks to ample amounts of warmth and humidity. Rain chances could linger as long as Saturday morning and by then, a few inches of rainfall accumulation is definitely possible. This does raise the concern for localized flash flooding, especially on Thursday. The Storm Station will continue to monitor this threat so make sure to stay in touch with the latest forecast each day.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

