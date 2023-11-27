Monday AM Forecast: Quiet but cold start to the week, rain chances by the weekend

A cold but quiet start to the week in Louisiana as high pressure keeps temperatures down and rain chances limited. By Thursday we will begin to see a shift in the weather pattern and could see showers and storms by the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Clear skies and cold temperatures kick off the last Monday of November. Temperatures that begin in the upper 30s will only climb around 58 degrees this afternoon. Clouds will build throughout the day and skies will be mostly cloudy by this evening. Coats will be needed both today and tomorrow morning as temperatures overnight dip back into the 30s!

Up Next: Grab your sunglasses on Tuesday as clouds will clear and sunshine will dominate! Afternoon temperatures return to the 60s tomorrow and Wednesday despite temperatures in the 30s each morning.

By Thursday when an area of high pressure that keeps us dry and cool for the first half of the week moves East, winds shift to be out of the south allowing for an increase in moisture around the state. That is when we will see the next chance of rain and the potential for showers and storms will stick through the weekend. Temperatures beginning Thursday will also shift as they head a bit above average into the 70s each afternoon. While it is still too far out to try to dig into the details, the overall pattern seems to support more unsettled weather late this week and into the weekend.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the next 7 days. It is also worth noting that the last day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is this Thursday.

