Monday AM Forecast: Near-freezing this morning, warm and sunny week ahead

After a freezing start Monday morning, expect a warm week in southern Louisiana. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions will be around for the next 7 days.

Today & Tonight: Monday starts off bitterly cold with temperatures near the freezing mark or below. By early afternoon, conditions will be sunny and much more comfortable with temperatures expected to top out near 65° in the Capital Area.

If you're headed out to cheer on the Tigers in Alex Box Stadium this afternoon, you might want a light jacket but definitely grab those sunglasses. It will be a wonderful day for some Tiger baseball. Winds will be light throughout the day and into the overnight with clear skies continuing. Tuesday morning will be warmer, though still chilly, with temperatures near 40°.

Up Next: Over the next 7 days, the forecast remains quiet. Morning lows stay warm enough to eliminate the concern for freeze or frost around southern Louisiana, and afternoon highs will be well above average. Each afternoon will see temperatures slightly warmer, with the warmest day being Thursday. And with the exception of Thursday, each day this week will see plenty of sunshine!

A cold front on Thursday brings the chance for a few sprinkles, but overall the biggest impact from the front will be the breezy conditions throughout the day. Behind the front, sunshine returns and temperatures remain in the 70s. For the first time in over a month, the upcoming weekend is tracking to be completely dry, sunny, and warm!

- Emma Kate Cowan

