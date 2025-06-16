Monday AM Forecast: Daily storms continue, Trading rain for heat by end of week

The same unsettled weather pattern from the past week lingers into the new workweek. After a few more rounds of storms, the weather will begin to shift, with extreme heat and lots of sunshine replacing the stormy afternoons.

Today & Tonight: A dry and mild start to the day will quickly turn stormy by lunchtime as a wave of energy in the atmosphere helps support another round of widespread heavy rains and noisy storms. Similar to storms over the weekend, some of the activity today could be on the strong to potentially severe side, with high wind gusts possible. Temperatures will warm to near 90 degrees before the rain cools conditions off. Monday's round of storms will be mainly in the early afternoon hours, but a few isolated showers and t-storms may linger into the evening. Overnight, mostly dry and partly cloudy conditions will remain. Temperatures will reside in the 70s.

Up Next: The Storm Station is forecasting one last round of widespread thunderstorms on Tuesday before the weather starts to calm down in the Capital Area. By mid-week, high pressure will begin to build over the state, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures while lowering the chance of daily rainfall. Only a few isolated storms will be possible on Wednesday and during Juneteenth celebrations on Thursday. By the weekend, typical Louisiana summer heat and humidity will return in full force with little rain for relief. With the Summer Solstice on Friday, Baton Rouge may see its first heat alert of the year as heat index values climb well above 100 degrees.



The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

- Emma Kate C.

