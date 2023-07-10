Monday AM Forecast: A warm and humid start with more PM showers in the forecast

Staying hot and staying rainy each afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Monday morning muggies are here and they are setting the tone for today’s forecast. Starting off the day with a thick layer of cloud cover set up across the area, this is locking in the moisture and keeping our temperatures warm. As the sun begins to rise, clouds will clear out and temperatures will quickly climb into the mid-90s. Showers are set to start bubbling up right around lunch time. A sneaky summer boundary is the cause for rain day after day. There will be quiet a few showers and storms possible today. Localized areas could pick up several inches of rain and we could see some poor drainage flooding. Once the sun sets showers will fizzle out and we will repeat the pattern for your Tuesday.

Up Next: Tuesday the pattern repeats. Starting warm and humid with a few clouds in the skies. By the afternoon, temperatures will be dependent on where showers develop. Most people will hit the low-to-mid 90s before showers start to develop. It will not be a total washout, but most of the area will see rain. Any showers that develop could produce heavy rainfall rates in a short amount of time. Some relief from the constant afternoon showers moves in at the end of the week. Temperatures will stay hot and steamy every afternoon, but that sneaky summertime boundary hats helping fuel showers day after day will be out of our area. A few spotty showers will be possible but most people will stay dry. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.