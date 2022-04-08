Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi man killed 'estranged' wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. - A man is accused of killing his "estranged" wife, their son, and their son's ex-wife before committing suicide Thursday night.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office told WLOX that the murder-suicide happened between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at a home on Oak View Circle in the Latimer community near Biloxi, Mississippi.
Deputies responding to a reported shooting at the location heard a single gunshot from inside the home.
The sheriff's office believes the final shot was the one fired by 64-year-old Thomas Griswold while taking his own life, following the murders of his wife, 64-year-old Veronica Griswold; their 36-year-old son, Bjorn Griswold; and Bjorn's ex-wife, 39-year-old Jillian Pavolini.
Trending News
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools focusing on retaining teachers amid resignation crisis
-
Strawberry Festival returns to Ponchatoula for 50th anniversary celebration
-
Suspected gang member stabbed at East Baton Rouge jail just a day...
-
State Police second-in-command placed on leave amid investigation into erased phone records
-
Dirty job taken care after On Your Side report