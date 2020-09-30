Miss River Bridge crash involving two 18-wheelers, dump truck cleared; all I-10 E lanes reopened

BATON ROUGE - Three large trucks involved in a crash on the Mississippi River Bridge, one of them appearing to be jacknifed, resulted in a temporary interstate closure and then lane closure along I-10 East as officials worked to remove the vehicles Wednesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., the crash site was cleared and all lanes were reopened.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when two 18-wheelers and a dump truck somehow got into a wreck and caused severe traffic congestion.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving THREE 18-wheelers on MRB East. Delays growing. pic.twitter.com/asxHWYUM6S — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 30, 2020

At this time it is unknown if the crash caused any injuries.

