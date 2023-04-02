80°
Middle school student arrested, allegedly put hidden camera in Galvez Middle School

2 hours 46 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, April 02 2023 Apr 2, 2023 April 02, 2023 2:41 PM April 02, 2023 in News
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are currently investigating an incident at Galvez Middle School involving a hidden camera. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a juvenile male was arrested and charged with video voyeurism.

According to a message sent out to parents, students were photographed without their knowledge. It is unclear who planted the device and how many people are involved. 

WBRZ was unable to reach administrators at the school or with the Ascension Parish Schools system. 

This is a developing story. 

