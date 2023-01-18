73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Metro Council moves forward with plan to keep twice-a-week garbage pickups with higher fees

Wednesday, January 18 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has finalized a plan that will keep garbage pickups rolling twice a week but with a significant price hike. 

The Metro Council approved changes to the 2023 budget to accommodate the updated garbage collection contract, which takes effect in March. The new plan will cost residents about $35 a month, whereas the old plan was about $23 a month.

The council first approved the amended contract last month after discussions about potentially limiting pickups to just once a week while still ratcheting up fees.

