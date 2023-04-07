Memorial service held for BRPD officers who died in helicopter crash

68°
BATON ROUGE - Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department held a memorial service for Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, who both died in a helicopter crash while working an assignment

Visitation began 9 a.m. at Istrouma Baptist Church and continued until 11 a.m., when the service officially started. 

The services will be broadcast on WBRZ Plus and streamed on our YouTube page

