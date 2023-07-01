Latest Weather Blog
Members of LSU's national championship baseball team named to 2023 SEC Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROGUE - A total of 26 members of LSU's 2023 national championship baseball team members were named to either the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll or Southeastern Conference First-Year Academic Honor Roll as of Friday.
The 14 members named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll Thursday include first baseman/DH Cade Beloso; pitcher Bryce Collins; centerfielder Dylan Crews; pitcher Sam Dutton; pitcher Garrett Edwards; pitcher Ty Floyd; pitcher Will Hellmers; infielder Jack Merrifield; catcher Alex Milazzo; pitcher Blake Money; outfielder Josh Pearson; and pitcher Grant Taylor.
The 16 members named to the Southeastern Conference First-Year Academic Honor Roll Friday include pitcher Nate Ackenhausen; pitcher Kaleb Applebey; pitcher Nic Bronzini; pitcher Micah Bucknam; pitcher Griffin Herring; pitcher Thatcher Hurd; first baseman Jared Jones; outfielder Paxton King; pitcher Aiden Moffett; catcher Brady Neal; outfielder Mic Paul; outfielder Zeb Ruddel; pitcher Chase Shores; and pitcher Paul Skenes.
According to the school, LSU players have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 175 occasions since 2007.
