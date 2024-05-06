83°
Raising Cane's offering all-expenses-paid summer vacation for Teacher Appreciation Week

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DALLAS, Texas - Do you know a teacher who deserves a well-earned break? Raising Cane's is offering the chance to win an all-expenses paid vacation for them this summer. 

Between Monday and Friday, teachers can enter the Raising Cane's sweepstakes to win two round-trip tickets to anywhere in the U.S., a two-night hotel stay, and a $200 gift card for vacation spending as a way to say "thank you" to some of the most important people in our lives. 

Ten winners will be chosen. 

You can enter to win through the submission link here

