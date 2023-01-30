Mayor's office names replacement for high-ranking staffer who left amid stormwater fiasco

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge mayor has named the replacement for a high-ranking staffer who resigned last year after spearheading the ill-fated stormwater master plan.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office named Vincent Latino as the new assistant chief administrative officer. He worked for the state prior as assistant secretary of operations for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Read the full announcement below.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced today the appointment of Vincent Latino as the new Assistant Chief Administrative Officer over City-Parish’s public works departments. Latino most recently served as the Assistant Secretary of Operations for Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

“Mr. Latino has 30 years of experience leading public works operations in Louisiana. He began his tenure as an electrical engineer for DOTD and went on to serve in several capacities including Chief Maintenance Engineer and Assistant Secretary of Operations,” said Mayor Broome. “Latino’s extensive experience and leadership skills will bring significant value to City-Parish as we continue to improve basic services for our citizens.”

“I am honored Mayor Broome selected me for this important role in her administration. Public service has also been part of my life and my experience leading more than 3,000 employees at DOTD has prepared me for this position,” said Vincent Latino.

Latino will oversee many ongoing public works initiatives including the East Baton Rouge Parish stormwater utility and MS4 compliance. In February, Mayor Broome will announce details about a stormwater advisory committee consisting of stakeholders, residents and experts to offer recommendations for EBR’s stormwater issues.