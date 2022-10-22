After turmoil surrounding mayor's stormwater proposal, staffer who spearheaded plan resigns

BATON ROUGE - A top-ranking member of the Baton Rouge mayor's office resigned Friday, just days after city leadership killed the plan amid confusion over a federal NDA that never existed.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Office released the following statement Friday.

"Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, Kelvin Hill. Mr. Hill has been a valued and loyal member of my administration for more than three years. His leadership has been instrumental on initiatives such as MOVEBR, drainage improvements, and disaster response and restoration.

I thank him for his dedicated service to City-Parish and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Hill was hired by the administration in 2019 and later made the point person for the city's stormwater fee proposal, fielding questions at a press conference just two weeks ago when Mayor Broome unveiled the plan.