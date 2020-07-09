Mayor Broome announces partnership with Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Facebook is teaming up with certain members of Baton Rouge's younger generation for a series of training workshops designed to show them how they can use social media to promote open discussion and unity.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the collaboration between her Youth Advisory Council and the social media giant Wednesday.

She issued a press release, stating: “Our partnership with Facebook provides a wonderful opportunity for our youth to leverage the power of social media to facilitate meaningful dialogue, promote engagement, and empower our community.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has people across the world relying on social media more than ever, and our youth have an opportunity to learn and capitalize from this experience.”

Facebook’s program consists of three online workshops in the coming weeks.

Workshop 1: Facebook + IG Tools

Tools youth councils can use to engage their communities in their work.

Workshop 2: Brainstorming + Content Creation

Creative storytelling to drive engagement on the work of local government.

Workshop 3: Measuring Impact & Elevating Youth Voices

How to measure the impact of social media campaigns and ways young people can use social media for meaningful civic engagement.

The partnership between Mayor Broome’s administration and Facebook aims to educate youth on social media tools and civic engagement, encourage content creation, and elevate the youth’s platform on social media.