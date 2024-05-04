May the 4th be with you: Star Wars themed events around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Several events are happening around the Capital area to celebrate May 4th, the day Star Wars fans celebrate the film franchise's legacy.

-Star Wars Gaming and Hobby Day at Little Wars on Jefferson Highway from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Come hangout and celebrate the Force and Star Wars gaming with us! Whether you want to demo Shatterpoint, play a pickup game of Star Wars Legion, paint figures, play the new Star Wars: Unlimited card game, or just watch a movie with us, come hang out!

-Star Wars trivia at DIYDisco on Government Street starting at 6:30 p.m.

Join us for a stellar evening in a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars Trivia on Saturday, May 4 at 6:30pm. Test your knowledge of the Force, lightsabers, iconic characters, and intergalactic battles! Only the Jedi Masters will survive. $50 gift card for first place, $20 for second place!



-Star Wars Movie in the Park at Zachary Community Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At a park, near near by, immerse yourself into a galaxy far far away for a STAR WARS Movie in the Park, happening on a most iconic date for all Star Wars fans, May 4th! Grab your padawans or your fellow Rebels for an epic outdoor screening of the ORIGINAL TRILOGY!

-Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary re-release at Cinemark

Experience the heroic action and unforgettable adventures of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. See the first fateful steps in the journey of Anakin Skywalker.

