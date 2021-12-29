Latest Weather Blog
Masks required in EBR city-parish offices as COVID cases surge
BATON ROUGE - Visitors and employees will be required to wear face coverings inside city-parish buildings in East Baton Rouge as coronavirus cases once again spike across Louisiana.
The mayor-president's office confirmed the return of the policy on Tuesday, which affects all indoor city-parish locations including BREC facilities.
“As cases and hospitalizations are on the rise with this latest surge of the COVID-19 virus, I see no other option than to go back to the mask requirement because of the apparent ease of transmission of the omicron variant, even in fully vaccinated individuals,” BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson said in a statement. “BREC leadership will closely monitor the situation and lift the mask mandate as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Additionally, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging is closed for the rest of the week due to cases among employees.
Louisiana reported more than 4,300 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with hospitalizations climbing to 514 statewide.
