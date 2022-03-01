Mardi Gras AM Forecast: Chilly in the morning, Warm and sunny afternoon

Happy Mardi Gras! Beautiful sunshine is on the way for this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: You can expect to see lots of sunshine on your Mardi Gras today. Layer up for the morning chill and this afternoon you can peel back the layers as temperatures near 70°. Tonight, temperatures will fall to near 40 degrees.

Up Next: On Wednesday morning, temperatures will be near 40° before warming into the low 70s. If you are heading out early for ashes, be sure to bundle up. The second half of the week will be much warmer. Thursday morning will start with temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s. Then, overnight lows will be near 50 degrees heading into Friday and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers return to the forecast on Sunday with temperatures in the 80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!