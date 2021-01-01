Many already seeing second round of stimulus money deposited in their bank accounts

BATON ROUGE - Many locals are regularly checking their bank accounts to see if the second round of stimulus checks have been deposited.

Those funds are coming from the latest pandemic relief bill to pass through congress.

"Im going to put it in savings, get some groceries and catch up on some bills," Baton Rouge local Brooke Wilson said.

At Best Buy, shoppers like Philip Crusoe are already making plans for the money.

"My wife is going to start working from home so she needs a better laptop, so I just want to get that for her," Crusoe said.

The purpose of these new funds are to help everyday Americans, and stimulate the economy.

Some people say it's only enough to scratch the surface of the financial burdens this pandemic has created.

"I'm sure people are going into default on certain bills. They need that opportunity to recover," shopper Jeff Prowse said.

After the holidays, some shoppers say the money is necessary to get by.

But in order to receive the stimulus check, you have to have recorded a 2019 income of $75,000 or less.