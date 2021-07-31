77°
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found in apartment complex parking lot
SLIDELL - A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex Saturday.
Slidell Police Department said around 3:20 July 31, a male victim who had been shot several times was in the parking lot of The Lofts at Canterbury apartment complex.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition is unknown.
