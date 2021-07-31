77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found in apartment complex parking lot

Saturday, July 31 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex Saturday.

Slidell Police Department said around 3:20 July 31, a male victim who had been shot several times was in the parking lot of The Lofts at Canterbury apartment complex.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition is unknown.

