Man who allegedly carjacked LSU student while out on bond faces more charges in crime spree

BATON ROUGE - A man who was out on bond for an armed robbery arrest is back in jail after he allegedly went on a crime spree that involved carjacking an LSU student just off campus.

WBRZ learned Monday that Judge Eboni Johnson Rose placed a hold on Karonte Shavers' bond after his latest arrest.

Court records said Shavers, 19, was out on a $12,000 bond for a Jan. 1 armed robbery when he was arrested yet again on April 19. Arrest documents detail the spree, which started Sunday, April 16 when he jumped an LSU student in a parking garage on East Boyd Avenue.

During the attack, Shavers allegedly pinned the victim against her car and exposed his genitalia. The student told police that Shavers said he wouldn't take her car if she gave him oral sex. She was able to break free and got away while Shavers drove off in her car.

Newly obtained arrest documents revealed that Shavers victimized someone else less than an hour later, driving the stolen car to a Walgreens on Airline Highway where he allegedly followed another woman to her vehicle. The victim there said Shavers walked up to her passenger door and grabbed her purse off the seat before fleeing in the car he had taken earlier that same morning.

The student's stolen car was found the next day, a short distance from Shavers' home address.

Shavers was arrested days later after police say he forcibly stole a purse from another victim outside a gas station on Silverleaf Drive. During that attack sheriff's deputies were able to identify him using fingerprints left on the victim's car door. After his arrest on April 19, he was linked to the other crimes and rebooked on additional charges.

Bond for his new charges — which include obscenity, purse snatching and carjacking — is set at $300,000. But the hold on his previous bond will keep him in jail for now.

Shavers also has a prior conviction for attempted simple robbery, which was pled down from a charge of armed robbery.