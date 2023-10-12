Man wanted across multiple parishes barricades self inside Baton Rouge apartment

Photo via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Thursday morning, a man wanted in multiple parishes for several violent charges barricaded himself inside of an apartment complex off South Harrells Ferry Road.

According to the US Marshals Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, Delemere Augustine IV, 30, barricaded himself inside of an apartment at the Reserve at White Oak on South Harrells Ferry. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office SWAT team assisted the task force.

Augustine was wanted out of East Baton Rouge Parish for domestic abuse with child endangerment, according to the task force. He was also on parole for an armed robbery through 2025.

He also had a warrant out of Ascension Parish for two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

As of 8:18 a.m., Augustine was still barricaded inside the apartment. Officials said there was no one inside the apartment with him.