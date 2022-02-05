45°
Man struck and killed while trying to cross Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy highway early Friday morning, according to police.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Highway and Prescott Road. The department said the victim, 66-year-old Roy Neal Guess, was hit by a pick-up truck.
The roadway was temporarily shut down but has since reopened.
