Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man struck and killed while trying to cross Airline Highway

Friday, February 04 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy highway early Friday morning, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Highway and Prescott Road. The department said the victim, 66-year-old Roy Neal Guess, was hit by a pick-up truck.

The roadway was temporarily shut down but has since reopened. 

