Man shot to death while sitting at red light on Acadian Thruway; latest in rash of deadly BR shootings

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating another deadly shooting in Baton Rouge.

The latest shooting was reported around noon Monday on North Acadian Thruway near Gus Young Avenue. A man, 25-year-old Courtney Brown Jr., was shot to death according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

At the scene, police found Brown's car crashed into a utility pole with several bullet holes in the passenger door. Police said he was shot multiple times while sitting at a traffic light.

It's the fourth shooting death reported in Baton Rouge since Sunday morning. It's also the eighth shooting investigated within city limits since Saturday night.

Read more on the rash of weekend shootings across Baton Rouge here.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement Monday afternoon.

As the Mayor-President of Baton Rouge, I am disturbed and saddened by the recent acts of gun violence in our city. The senseless loss of life and injuries are unacceptable and have no place in our community.

To the families, loved ones and victims, I offer my deepest condolences and support during this difficult time. I also want to express my gratitude to the first responders and law enforcement who put their lives on the line to protect our community.

Our commitment to public safety initiatives like Summer of Hope is more critical than ever. We will continue to work tirelessly with law enforcement and community members to ensure that our streets are safe and secure.

We will not rest until we have addressed the root causes of gun violence and put an end to these senseless acts. I implore anyone with information about these shootings to come forward and assist law enforcement in their investigations. Together, we can make Baton Rouge a safer and more peaceful place for all.